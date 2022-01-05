Nomination petition packets for this year’s municipal elections became available at town hall on Jan. 4. Those wishing to run for office must obtain the packet and signatures from at least 10 in-town residents by Jan. 24.
Buena Vista’s municipal election will take place on April 5, 2022, to elect a mayor and three trustees to serve a 4-year term of office expiring in 2026, said a press release from town hall.
One trustee position with a term that will expire in 2024 will also be on the ballot. This position was vacated in 2021 and a temporary trustee was appointed by the board to serve until April’s election.
Anyone with questions about the upcoming election or petition packets is encouraged to contact Paula Barnett, town clerk, at bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov or 719-581-1017.
