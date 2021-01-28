Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 28 and extending through Monday, Feb. 1, Buena Vista middle and high schools will shift to remote learning school-wide due to the percentage of students that have been identified as having close contacts to positive COVID-19 cases.
The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from district superintendent Lisa Yates.
Avery-Parsons Elementary and the Grove Preschool will remain in-person, she said. Chaffee County High School will return Monday, Feb. 1.
Some students who have been quarantined will need to be tested on Feb. 1 before they can return to school.
"While all students are remote learning, not all students are quarantined," Yates clarified.
The remote learning switch is "because of large groups of close contacts, more than positive cases," she said. "When this happens, instruction both in person and remote is not effective; when it is a small group who are remote teachers and students can manage, but when it becomes close to half in person and half at home, we switch to full remote."
Extracurricular activities may still be in session during the remote learning period, with additional restrictions in place, as well as limited practice for some teams bested on quarantine levels on the team roster. Quarantined students are not eligible to participate in any extracurricular activities, including school sponsored sports and practices, Yates said.
"Because the switch is instruction related as we monitor close contacts, activities can continue. Coaches and sponsors will continue their restrictions to mitigate transmission and of course, any student who is quarantined cannot participate," Yates said.
