Residents wishing to serve a term as a trustee or mayor for the town of Buena Vista are encouraged to pick up candidate information packets from town hall or the town’s website.
Nomination petitions will become available Jan. 4 for the upcoming election on April 5. Three trustees and a mayor will be elected to serve 4-year terms.
To become a nominee one ought to hold an interest in local issues and public service, be prepared to commit time and attention to board information packets and twice-monthly meetings and possess a willingness to work with other people, listening to other board members and constituents from the community to address concerns and solve problems.
“As an elected official in Buena Vista, you will have a say in important matters such as how the town grows, what the street system will be like in the future, where and how development takes place, what town services will be provided and how the town’s annual budget will be allocated,” the candidate packet states. “It is a responsibility best met with energy, enthusiasm and conscientiousness.”
The minimum time commitment is consistent attendance at board meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
Preparing thoroughly for these meetings and participating on other committees and advisory boards is highly encouraged.
Nominee petitions require 10 signatures from town residents and must be submitted by Jan. 24.
Ballots will be mailed to residents starting March 14. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 5 at Buena Vista Town Hall, 210 East Main Street.
Full details concerning the election are available at www.buenavistaco.gov/2602/April-5-2022-Election or upon request by contacting the town clerk, Paula Barnett, at bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov or by phone at 719-581-1017.
