The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging hosted two listening sessions on Friday, Dec. 16, in Buena Vista and Salida.
The sessions were intended to provide older adults a chance to share their thoughts on issues important to them and to connect with community partners.
Around 10 folks joined for the BV session and were given senior services resource guides as well as pamphlets of UAAAA services and supports available to them.
Tom McConaghy, director of the UAAAA, introduced a number of questions he wanted the attendees to consider, including:
• How do you stay in touch with family, friends, social supports and organizations?
• What types of technology would be helpful to you?
• Do you feel safe in the community you live in, places you go, asking for services and interacting with others?
• What transportation services do you use in your community? What other services do you need?
• What caregiver supports and programs are most needed in your community?
When it came to what aging services they felt would be helpful to stay in their homes as long as possible, the attendees expressed wanting better in-home care and support, more frequent exercise and fellowship opportunities and better publicity for the services and resources available.
Transportation access was another need they listed. McConaghy said that they were looking to Crested Butte’s model of volunteer-manned busses that are funded by the county.
“We don’t have transportation services, so how do we get transportation services? A lot of great ideas have been brought up that we’re going to dig into with our county and local partners,” said McConaghy.
While there may be an option to get government funding for the vehicles needed, he was clear that it was about getting everybody onboard with the project.
“It’s getting that backbone of an organization, getting all the partners that are going to have to be involved, playing together nicely and being very cooperative.”
McConaghy also acknowledged that the agency can be very Salida-centric and suggested they could partner with a Buena Vista-based organization or business to set up a satellite office to improve their connection with BV’s seniors.
One attendee suggested connecting with churches to help spread information and to improve their approach to direct mail.
“I have a business in town, and people I see here are probably all connected on the internet,” she said. “But I will say 80% of the people that we do business with in this age group are not on the internet.”
On technology, McConaghy said that they’ve been working to establish a pilot program for one specific piece of technology, ElliQ, so local seniors can try the system out.
“It’s kind of like an Alexa,” he said, “except this one learns from you. … It can remind them to take their medication, it can remind them to stay hydrated, it can have conversations with them about how they’re sleeping, how they’re feeling, remind them to reach out to friends or family. The longer you have it, the more interactive it becomes.”
The system is HIPAA compliant, and all information is kept on a secure server. Some attendees expressed interested but felt they may not need it until they were older.
Attendees also encouraged them to continue offering Zoom or hybrid meeting options when conducting outreach.
Residents expressed that, while they feel safe, they would appreciate better environmental upkeep, particularly with icy roads and sidewalks in the winter.
McConaghy shared that the UAAAA typically has funds available to support replacing and updating ramps for homes if they’re needed.
“Right now I have some young kids down the street that clean my driveway, but when that’s gone, which it will be in few years, the services to get my driveway and my sidewalk clean seem very, very expensive,” shared one attendee. “So yes, that’s going to be a problem for me.”
The group also discussed expanding awareness of UAAAA’s resources and services.
While they want everybody to know about their services, McConaghy said, they would find themselves quickly outstripped if everybody did access them.
“The more people that we have access to, the better chance we have of convincing the lawmakers to give us the funds to be properly funded,” he said. “But the problem has been that this agency historically has been on coast… We have got to be more visible and more out there to get more people aware of what we offer.”
McConaghy also took one attendee’s advice and passed around a pad to collect the names and contact information of those in attendance.
“When I first walked in, I kind of made a little joke with the ladies over here, and the point was, ‘Do I need to register?’ And they said, ‘No, no, no, just sit down,” said the attendee. “So we got 15 ambassadors potentially for you here, and you don’t even know who’s here.”
Overall, consistency of services and better awareness of resources were in high demand for the seniors in attendance. The next listening will likely be held in July or August, according to McConaghy.
For more information about UAAAA’s services and resources, contact the main office at 719-539-3341 or visit their page at uaacog.com/what-we-do/aaa.html
