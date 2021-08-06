In addition to the history and festivities of Gold Rush Days, families celebrated a summer of reading July 31 with the Buena Vista Public Library’s Burro Tail End of Summer Party in McPhelemy Park.
The party capped off the library’s summer reading program Tails and Tales, which had a strong focus on animals in storytelling. Kids could sit and enjoy storytime or take part in a number of other activities such as pin the tail on the donkey, face painting, hands-on learning and more.
Mini-Blessings brought miniature horses, and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association set up a station to teach kids about ecology and how to tie braided ropes from cattails.
“We wanted to involve everyone in the community … just to expose the kids and adults to the different tales and activities and celebrate their accomplishment of reading this summer,” says Sarah Greenberg, library adult services coordinator.
According to Greenberg, the program had many community sponsors, allowing the kids to receive great prizes for reading, coming to events and finishing activities. Beth Volpe and Robin Dunn of Avery-Parsons Elementary School also gave support to the program, and the school bought 75 copies of each title the library recommended, encouraging the community to read them and discuss their themes.
Greenberg feels that the program overall “was an outstanding success. We heard really good feedback from participants and people in the community. Everyone was excited about all the programs and they were anxious to cram in all their readings so they could get their prizes. We had an adult summer reading program as well. People of all ages could participate. And I think that it’s a wonderful celebration of reading books and community.”
At the party, Greenberg noted everyone was having fun, especially with face painting and cattail braiding.
“I’m happy with it. Everyone seems to just be running into their friends and having a lot of fun with it,” she says.
“Thank you to all of our community sponsors that made this possible and helped to get everyone so excited about summer reading.”
