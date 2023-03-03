The deadline for applying for big game licenses is fast approaching.
Hunters who wish to be in on this year’s drawing need to have their applications in to Colorado Parks and Wildlife by April 4.
In order to meet this deadline for new hunters, the Buena Vista Hunter Education Association is hosting spring classes beginning March 13. Classes are held in the Sangre de Cristo community room, 29780 North U.S. 285, from 6-8:30 p.m., for five nights. Classes will be held Monday and Tuesday, March 13 and 14. The mandatory field day will be at the Division of Wildlife shooting range at the Chaffee County Landfill property. The field day will begin at 9 a.m. and should be done shortly after noon.
The next two night classes will be Monday and Tuesday, March 20 and 21. The final class will be test night on Thursday, March 23.
Registration for the class is online. Go to cpw.state.co.us (or Google Colorado Parks and Wildlife).
On the home page, select the “Learn” link. That takes you to a page with a variety of links. On the lower left is “Hunter Education” and under that are links for traditional classes and online classes. Click on the traditional class option.
On the right side of that page is a link “Register for a Traditional Class”. Click on that, then go to the date March 13. Find the Buena Vista class and fill out the registration. Cost of the class is $10.
If you don’t get registered online, you may still be able to attend the class and sign up on the first night of class if the class is not overbooked. Class size is limited to 30 people.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1949 must complete a Hunter Education course if they wish to purchase a hunting license in Colorado. These courses have been offered by the State since they became mandatory in 1970. Before the mandatory courses, hunting accidents in Colorado accounted for five to ten deaths per year. In 1970, two new laws came into effect.
One was the Hunter Education requirement for anyone under the age of 21 (thus the 1949 date) and the other was the mandatory Daylight Fluorescent Orange requirement. These two laws combined to reduce hunting deaths to near zero in most years. The state kept the 1949 date in effect so eventually everyone who hunts in Colorado will have been through a Hunter Education course.
Colorado recognizes hunter education cards from every other state. If a person has a card from elsewhere, that card is valid in Colorado to legally purchase a Colorado hunting license.
Colorado’s hunter education database is saved digitally in Denver. Lost Colorado cards can be replaced with minimal effort. Replacement cards cost $5 and are available at any Division of Parks and Wildlife Office.
Buena Vista Hunter Education Association is a group of experienced instructors that volunteer their time each year to put on these classes.
There is one class in the spring, before big game application deadline, and one in the fall.
These instructors teach ethics, firearms, safe handling, survival, archery, wildlife management and laws. Students then take a test and must also attend a field day where live fire and demonstrations are held.
For more information, please call Randy Hancock at 719-395-2888 or Kevin Madler at 719-539-8413.
