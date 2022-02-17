Thursday, Feb. 17
Wrestling state championships at Ball Arena (Pepsi Center), Denver
Friday, Feb. 18
Wrestling state championships at Ball Arena (Pepsi Center), Denver
Saturday, Feb. 19
Wrestling state championships at Ball Arena (Pepsi Center), Denver
Boys and girls basketball Tri-Peaks League pigtail district tournament games. Location and opponent TBA.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Girls basketball (away) at TPL quarterfinals 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Boys basketball (away) at TPL quarterfinals 6 p.m.
