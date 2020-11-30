The entire student body at Buena Vista High School will shift to remote learning through Friday, Dec. 4 following a report over the weekend of a household with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Also resulting from the contact tracing done by Chaffee County Public Health and the district, one kindergarten classroom will shift to remote this week.
"As hard as we tried to maintain in-person learning for most at the high school, it just was not effective," said Buena Vista school district superintendent Lisa Yates in an update Monday morning.
Yates said that the shift at the high school was not a result of transmission of the virus within the student body, but was "because the guidance used to determine close contacts resulted in a high percentage of students who would not be able to attend school. For staff to provide instruction simultaneously in-person and remotely is not an effective model for either teacher or learner."
