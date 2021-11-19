Eight Buena Vista High School students represented Buena Vista at the Tri-Peaks League Honor Band in Manitou Springs Nov. 8-9.
“This was our first opportunity to participate in an honor band in nearly 2 years,” music instrument teacher Marti Bott said. “The students rehearsed for 2 days with students from several other schools in our league, after which they performed a concert.”
Participating musicians included Avery Bott, bass clarinet; Elena Dunn, clarinet; Caleb Collier, horn; Emi Brooker, flute; Josiah Wertz, euphonium; Peyton Wakefield, clarinet; Andrew Cunningham, alto saxophone; Danielle Neufeld, clarinet; Jack Yonce, guest conductor/clinician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.