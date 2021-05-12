After 2 weeks of reporting isolated cases of COVID-19 impacting the school district, the Buena Vista school district is back to having no new cases, superintendent Lisa Yates said.
Yates reminded district parents that the district will not accept the results of COVID tests administered at home.
“This means tests purchased from stores, like Walmart, cannot be used by the school in making isolation or release from quarantine determinations. The school district has testing opportunities that will continue to be available to students and staff for the school year for this purpose,” Yates said.
As the school year draws to a close, Yates noted several year-end events coming up including the Creative Arts Fair May 11-12 in the Red Gym at BVHS, band concert on May 13, field days at AvP over the next 2 weeks and graduation and prom Saturday, May 29.
Graduation will begin at 1 p.m. on the football field.
“We will be able to social distance in this space and outdoors reduces risk of transmission. If there is inclement weather, we will move indoors to the Red Gym, where we have typically held graduation. Graduates will be limited to five tickets.”
Graduation for Chaffee County High School will be held on May 26 in Silver Cliff.
