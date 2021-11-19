Every semester Buena Vista High School recognizes our outstanding students earning a grade point average of 3.8 or greater in at least five academic classes. The following students earned an academic lamp or star for having earned a 3.8 grade point average, or greater during the 2021 spring semester:
Ninth Grade
Emilia Brooker Star 1
Andrew Cunningham Star 1
Gweneth Feuss Star 1
Jaylynn Goode Star 1
Audrey Johnson Star 1
Madeline Litvay Star 1
Danica McFadden Star 1
Sierra Muller Star 1
Danielle Neufeld Star 1
Cody Norton Star 1
Chloe Puckett Star 1
Tshering Williams Star 1
Tenth Grade
Charlotte Apodaca Star 2
Erin Bigley Star 2
Susan Chupp Star 3
Ella Coates Star 3
Elizabeth Cunningham Star 3
Stella Dawson Star 3
Elijah Evans Star 1
Blake Fauser Star 1
Ethan Flavin Star 3
Yakov Foley Star 3
Aidan Koch Star 2
Audrey McFadden Star 3
Magdalena Monreal Star 3
Lillian Neufeld Star 3
Jacob Phelps Star 3
Lila Philips Star 3
Maya Schuknecht Star 3
Makenna St John Star 3
Aspen Stearns Star 3
Aleah Urbine Star 2
Jackson Williams Star 3
Autumn Wingo Star 3
Eleventh Grade
Elena Dunn Star 5
Carley Feuss Star 2
Claire Groth Star 5
Macy Jennings Star 1
Max Johnson Star 5
Jamison Litvay Star 5
Molly McMurry Star 5
Cheyenne Montoya Star 5
Leah Nadeau Star 5
Quinn Philips Star 4
Brennan Pratt Star 5
Cole Reavis Lamp
Tanner Richmond Star 3
Connor Scott Star 1
Sara Shannahan Star 4
Aiden Urbine Star 4
A little bit of fun history facts about an academic lamp, courtesy Jeanne Shane, Buena Vista High School guidance counselor: “We all know what a varsity letter is in sports. The academic lamp is the equivalent honor for academics. The first time a student earns a grade point average or 3.8 or greater, they receive an academic lamp of knowledge. For each succeeding semester, upon earning this distinction, the student receives a star. Ideally, and especially when letter jackets were very popular, the lamp and stars are outfitted on the student’s letter jacket.”
