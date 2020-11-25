Buena Vista Fire Department Chief Dixon Villers retired last week after 29 years with the department.
Villers started with the department as a volunteer in 2001, then became the town’s first paid fire chief in 2015.
“Dixon has been a driving force behind the transition from a pure volunteer department to a combination department with paid and volunteer staff. During his time as Chief, Dixon has helped us with improving training, equipment and personnel to provide great service to our citizens and visitors,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett. “We wish Dixon the best in his next endeavors.”
Puckett said there is no timetable on when a new fire chief may be hired, as “We will be spending time evaluating the needs of the department.”
In the meantime, the interim chief at BVFD is Chris Greene.
