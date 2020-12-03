As a result of the generosity of this wonderful community, the Arkansas Valley Christian Mission has received an abundance of donations.
The AVCM is asking you to spread the word that we are here to help any family or individual in need.
We’re offering our regular weekly shopping hours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
The Christmas Market, offering a complete holiday feast, will be offered Dec. 15, 16 and 18, also from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
We are closed the week of Christmas, so please plan ahead.
If you have any questions, please call AVCM at 719-395-9321 or visit from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at 122 Cottonwood Ave., Buena Vista.
