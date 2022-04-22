This is the waterfall on the Arkansas River where the Whipple Bridge now crosses the river.
The falls were built in 1890 by the Buena Vista Power and Light Company to run a hydroelectric plant for the town of Buena Vista.
The first one built was a wood crib dam filled with river rock. When it washed out a new one was built with slag from the smelters nearby.
The reservoir was about 300 acre-feet. There was a wooden flume that fed the water to the power plant.
The dam washed out in 1928 and was rebuilt for a third time. A diesel generator was added to help with the power.
When Sangre de Cristo Electric Coop came to the valley, it purchased the power plant in 1940. The reservoir was silting up badly and the hydro system was failing.
In heavy spring runoff in 1948, the dam washed out and the hydro plant was closed.
1947 was one of the coldest years remembered by many long-time Buena Vistans.
The Arkansas River dam at the site of the power plant froze.
The diesel plant located on the west side of the hydro plant was still working but the hydro was totally stopped when the water froze.
When the temperature dropped to 40 degrees below zero the falling water at the dam even froze.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit facebook.com/bvheritage.heritage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.