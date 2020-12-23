ClearView hosts three RSVP services, Christmas eve livestreamed
ClearView Community Church will host three options for Christmas eve candlelight services. The first will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 5 p.m, Thursday, Dec. 24 and again Christmas eve at 7 p.m.
RSVP at 719-395-3120 or email info@clearviewcommunity.org. Nursery available 0-3. Livestream Thursday only at live.clearviewcommunity.org.
Valley Fellowship plans indoor, outdoor services Christmas eve
Valley Fellowship Church will host Christmas eve carols and candlelight service outdoors at 5:30 p.m., and a new service indoors at 4:30 and again at 6:30 p.m. Online at YouTube channel Valley Fellowship Buena Vista CO
Congregational UCC celebrates Christmas online and outdoors
Congregational UCC offers two ways to worship. The CUCC Buena Vista CO YouTube channel will offer programming beginning at 9 a.m., Dec. 24.
An outdoor carol circle will begin celebrating through masks at 4 p.m., Dec. 24, on the CUCC grounds at 217 Crossman Ave. (across from post office).
Faith Lutheran plans Christmas eve, Christmas day services
Faith Lutheran Church will host Christmas eve candlelight service with limited seating for COVID-19 distancing at 7 p.m., Dec. 24, at 15440 CR 306 and a Christmas day service with limited seating at 10 a.m.
Call 719-395-2039 to RSVP. Services will also be broadcast live on YouTube on the Faith Lutheran Church Buena Vista CO channel.
St. Rose of Lima presents Living Nativity, three Christmas masses
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church will host two Christmas eve masses Dec. 24 at 2 and 4 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., a Living Nativity will be presented. A 9:30 a.m., mass is scheduled for Christmas day.
Attendance is by reservation only – please RSVP by 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 719-395-8424. Regular weekend Masses are Saturday at 5:30 pm and Sunday at 9:30 am.
Mass will be recorded and uploaded to the St. Rose of Lima Buena Vista CO YouTube channel.
