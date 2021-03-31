Starting Friday, April 2, Colorado is moving into Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination distribution, meaning that vaccines for the virus can be made available to anyone 16 or older.
This Friday, Chaffee County Public Health has available appointments for its vaccination clinic at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds in Salida.
Chaffee Health director Andrea Carlstrom said that Buena Vista could “quite possibly” see CCPH vaccination clinics of its own.
“It will depend on how much vaccine BV Drug, City Market, and Valley Wide (Health Care) get. If they have plans for large clinics, then there might not be a need for us to hold larger clinics. However, we are open to anything,” Carlstrom said.
Carlstrom added that CCPH has not previously been able to fill its clinics in the north end of the county. “I’m hoping that with Phase 2 comes more interest.”
Register for the Salida vaccination clinics at www.chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com.
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and up, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for 18 and up.
To get the vaccine, you must be able to return for the second dose on Friday, April 23.
In the upcoming days, the general public in Chaffee County should see additional vaccination clinics and appointments by numerous providers to meet local demand.
Large-scale vaccination sites are also scheduled throughout the state, including El Paso and Pueblo Counties.
In Buena Vista, BV Drug will be hosting clinics for the Pfizer vaccine on April 2, 3 and 5, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine April 6, 7, 8 and 9.
Additional to those clinics inside the pharmacy, BV Drug is hosting a drive-through clinic for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Links to register for the clinics can be found at BV Drug’s Facebook page, or by calling the pharmacy at 719-395-2481.
Salida Pharmacy and Fountain on F Street will also be hosting clinics for the Pfizer vaccine on April 2, 3, 5 and 6. and the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine on April 7, 8 and 9.
“If ever there was a time to consider getting fully vaccinated, it’s now. While our state and local COVID-19 incidence, hospitalizations and deaths have plateaued, we are seeing pockets of resurgence in other counties, some of which have moved to a less protective environment prematurely.
“In addition, we have witnessed plenty of out of county and state visitors take advantage of the ease getting a vaccine is in our county,” she said. “Our intent is to ensure that everyone aged 16 and older in Chaffee County gets vaccinated as soon as possible, so registering when there are clinics scheduled and appointments available with any local provider is critical.
“This welcomed announcement is a sign that we are closer to getting our lives back after more than a year of sacrifices. However, the key to this is full vaccination,” Carlstrom said.
