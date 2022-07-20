Buena Vista breaks ground on new police building

The town of Buena Vista broke ceremonial ground Tuesday, July 19, for the renovation of the new police station at CR 317, the site of the former Valley Home Furnishings store.
Taking part are, from left, police admininstrative assistant/records supervisor Judy Nyberg, retired police chief Jimmy Tidwell, police administrative assistant Melissa Goodwin, police chief Dean Morgan, town administrator Phillip Puckett, Mayor Libby Fay, planning director Joseph Teipel, officer Chris Marusarz and officer Megan Mitchell.
