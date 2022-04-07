The Buena Viking food truck will change its location to 314 E. Main St. from the Deerhammer food truck space.
The new location for the season will be located behind the Orpheum Theater building in a temporary food court styled area.
Anna and Evan Winger, owners of Buena Viking, said the choice was the best option for the moment since their lease with Deerhammer was not renewed. The Wingers said they hope that the move will be temporary as they seek a permanent location.
Deerhammer will be repurposing the food truck space for more seating while also offering more items on the menu.
“For quite some time we’ve had a plan in the works to bring the food program in-house at Deerhammer, and this spring will be the beginning of the Deerhammer Kitchen,” co-founder Lenny Eckstein said.
Speculation on how this might impact the traffic congestion in the area was mostly positive.
“We are excited for the opportunity to funnel some of the summer traffic off of Main Street to an otherwise empty void. Having more space to expand our business and to make a spot our own is an aspect of this move we’re very excited and passionate about,” Winger said.
“I think the Buena Viking will crush wherever they are, but the only foreseeable change to foot traffic on East Main would be that it will continue to get busier,” Eckstein said.
Town administrator Phillip Puckett said, “I’m not sure if the Buena Viking move will significantly alter the number of people visiting and spending time on Main Street. I will say that development that is happening down the side streets such as at Court and Main, along Railroad Street and the food truck behind the Orpheum will help spread out the activity of downtown as we continue to grow.”
The Buena Viking will begin offering alcoholic beverages. Parking and seating will be located in the back alley. The Buena Viking expects to open in early May.
