Frozen waters provide unique recreation opportunities for people to go places that are inaccessible by foot most of the year. Whether ice fishing, skating, sledding or snowshoeing, it is important to take the right precautions and bring the correct equipment to keep you and your family safe.
On Nov. 22 at Crystal Lake Park in Littleton, teenager Dyllan Whittenburg became trapped under ice when he and three other teens fell through the barely frozen lake. Dive crews with the West Metro Fire Protection District retrieved him, but he sadly died 2 days later at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Nearby neighbors were able to rescue the other three teenagers using hoses, extension cords and rope.
This tragedy marks the 41st water-related fatality in Colorado this year. It is vital for Coloradoans to understand the dangers water and ice can pose.
“When you fall into icy waters, cold water immersion shock can cause you to involuntarily gasp and inhale water” said Grant Brown, CPW’s boating safety program manager “Your body will conserve heat by reducing blood flow to your arms and legs, making it difficult to swim and pull yourself out of a hole in the ice. Bringing the correct equipment like a life jacket, ice picks, and warm clothes, can save your life.”
CPW reminds people to stay safe on the ice this winter. While a great reason to get outdoors in the winter months, ice can be dangerous without proper preparation and an understanding of the dangers.
Weather conditions in Colorado can change quickly; it is important to check weather and ice conditions before trekking out onto the ice.
• Always assume that unsafe ice conditions may exist.
• Ice conditions can vary across different areas of the same lake.
• Ice near a structure like a dock or log will be significantly thinner than ice in the center of a lake.
• Ice near moving water like an inlet or outlet will be thinner as well.
• Four inches of ice is generally considered safe for people ice fishing and ice skating.
OHVs need at least 6 inches of ice thickness. Cars and medium trucks require 8-15 inches of ice.
Bring the right equipment to make an ice trip more enjoyable and potentially save your life.
• Dress appropriately in warm clothes and layers.
• Bring a friend or family member and walk separately as you traverse the ice.
• For ice fishing, bring a hand or powered auger to drill holes and check ice depth.
• A popup tent and heater can keep you nice and warm.
• Bring a sled to easily carry your equipment.
• Ice cleats can help prevent slips and falls.
Become educated about ice conditions and visual cues that can help keep you safe on the ice.
• The safest ice is solid, clear ice that froze very quickly. Four inches of solid, clear ice is considered safe for walking.
• Milky-colored ice indicates more freezing and thawing has occurred and is considered less safe than clear ice.
• Watch for pressure ridges in the ice, sections where two ice sheets meet and rise up higher than the rest. These are generally less safe than other sections of the ice, especially if riding a snowmobile.
• Pressure ridges can melt into open water during the warmer parts of the day.
• Ice is always expanding and contracting and can make popping and cracking noises that sound scary. These sounds are actually ice forming and are completely natural and safe.
To learn more about ice safety, visit our website: https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/IceFishingSafety.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.