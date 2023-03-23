The Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company lit up the stage with “Bright Star” over the weekend.
Despite some technical errors that occurred, audiences were completely captivated by the uplifting story of love and redemption brought to life by the emotions of the young actors and the bluegrass tunes of the live orchestra.
Technical issues can make live theater a little terrifying, said director Beth Volpe, because the cast and crew will never know what may go wrong in front of an audience.
“Every show, each with its little flaws, had a unique feel to it,” she said. “Spilled water on stage, an accidental light and fog show and other incidents required the actors and crew to step into new roles as problem solvers and improvisers. They really have to think on their feet.
“During the Sunday matinee, I watched each character and every ensemble member truly reach a peak in their performance,” she added. “Their synergy on the stage made them more powerful together than they have ever been as individual actors. It was a beautiful thing to witness.”
Starring as Billy Cane, senior Ben Gaston felt the production was amazing. “It’s not something I’m super used to,” he said. “I’m fairly new to this, and all the other shows have been kind of comedies, so being in a very dramatic and slightly sad one was a very nice change of pace.”
Gaston loved playing Billy and felt he could put himself in his characters shoes more easily than other characters he’s portrayed. He also felt very positively about his castmates.
“This cast is incredible,” he said. “I could not choose a better group of people to do this.”
Playing Billy’s father, Daddy Cane, sophomore Gideon Kimbrel felt more confident about his performance after a few shows.
“The first performance, I was incredibly nervous because I’ve never been in a musical before,” he said. “I was really excited going into it. I thought the performance went really well, minus the obvious tech issues.”
He felt very happy with his role and very encouraged seeing a full house attending the shows.
“These kids and the director have put in so much time on this,” said Brett Mitchell after seeing the production. “It’s just amazing that we can have this in such a small town.” He added that having a live orchestra perform for a high school show was also amazing.
The orchestra provided the actors with their first audience during rehearsals, said Volpe, giving them encouragement for their acting, especially for their “dad jokes.”
“I don’t know of another musical that brings together an impromptu bluegrass band,” Volpe said. “They were a fantastic assembly of musicians and added to the entire experience. The ensemble rose to the challenge of joining their voices with the orchestra, and the soloists were also inspired to match the emotions brought out by the music with their own voices.”
She thanks the orchestra members for sharing their musical talent with the students and elevating the entire production.
Angelee March was also impressed with the live orchestra and felt it was an important piece to the show. And this show, she said, was one of her favorites done by the Trident Theatre Company.
“I love this one and I love the fact that they’re able to give the story justice,” she said. “The story has a lot of intense themes in it, and they were able to do that well.”
For cellist Jared Lane, watching the audience while performing was also fun.
“I thought the finale was probably the most enthusiastic it’s ever been,” he said after the Saturday night performance. “The audience was really into it. Watching the audience members was really fun, watching their reactions.”
As one of many local musicians acquainted with Tanner Oharah, show producer and choir/drama teacher at BVHS, Lane was happy to come on board and perform for the show.
He recommends any musicians in the area get in touch with Oharah about performing live for a show.
“It’s a blast,” Lane said. “I don’t play bluegrass that much. And the kids did such a fantastic job. They blew me away with how prepared they are. It was really fun.”
Volpe confirmed that “Bright Star” was well received by the audiences over the weekend, even with its deeper themes.
“There are many mature themes in this show, and the actors worked so hard to understand them so they could portray them realistically,” she said. “They had no way of knowing how convincing they were until the audience arrived … Many people shared their own strong connections to the themes afterwards, so it was great to see there is still a need for propinquity in this world.”
