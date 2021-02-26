This photo from BV Heritage shows the old two-story brick schoolhouse.
In 1882, the architect who designed the Chaffee County Courthouse was commissioned to design a school for the town.
Gerald King designed the $12,000 school building constructed on the corner of School and Gunnison streets. It is now the parking lot of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
The building was heated by a coal furnace in the basement that fed hot water radiators. There were boys and girls outhouses behind the school.
The building was abandoned when the entire school moved to the Courthouse building in 1934-35.
It was then used by the Buena Vista Collegiate Peaks Grange organization.
There were many events held there, including scary Halloween parties. To get to the upstairs room where the party was held, the kids had to crawl through the coal chute into the basement and up the stairs to the party room.
The building was torn down when St. Rose purchased it and built their Hall.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.