Chaffee Arts is proud to announce that Bread + Salt is now exhibiting local art for sale in the restaurant at 418 U.S. Hwy 24N in Buena Vista.
Chaffee Arts members submitted their art to Bread + Salt and the first group was chosen for display of paintings and photography.
Contact information for artists are displayed with each piece and purchases can be made directly with the artists.
The four artists that are displayed in the first rotation are Lyndsay Bertram, David Billesbach, Karen Boggs Bryant, and Joe Lothamer.
Thirteen artists responded to the Call for Artists and their art will be displayed on a rotating basis throughout the year.
Chaffee Arts board members responsible for coordinating the project and hanging the art are Jan McCabe, Tammy Lygrisse and Barry Stevens.
Local Bread + Salt manager Rachel Dvorak said, “We are very happy to support local artists and provide a venue for displaying their art. We also are glad to support the local community of Buena Vista.”
Bread + Salt owners Michal Ulehla and Joyce De La Torre have another Bread + Salt restaurant located in Frisco and opened in Buena Vista recently after renovating the inside of the space (formerly The Evergreen). Bread + Salt is open daily serving both breakfast and lunch.
