Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County is planning a new, countywide event – the Great Futures Gala in the Pavilion at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
The Great Futures Gala replaces the Salida club’s Casino Night and Buena Vista club’s Boots and Bolos fundraisers of past years.
“It’s important to us that our clubs have one countywide fundraising event moving forward, and that folks know it will be for all of our Chaffee County kids and programs,” said the BGC executive director Brian Beaulieu. “Great events attract great people and there’s no better cause than 800 kids who need our clubs now more than ever.”
The gala features a buffet dinner, an inspirational speech by BCG Youth of the Year Kuper Banghart and a live auction emceed by Jim Wilson. Auction items include a trip to Mexico, a full-day fishing/float trip on the Arkansas and a Cape Cod vacation.
Two club heroes will be honored for their exceptional service and dedication to the club’s mission of enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as caring, productive and responsible citizens.
Mindreader Sean Bott rounds out the evening’s entertainment and underscores the futuristic theme. Futuristic dress is encouraged.
Local businesses are invited to support the club, allowing staff to deliver gold standard after-school and summer programming to one in three children in Chaffee County. Business-sponsorship forms are available atbgcchaffee.org/Business-Sponsors.
Space for the Tuesday, Sept. 28 (5:30-8:30 p.m.) Great Futures Gala is limited. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
For more information about business sponsorships or the event, call Brian Beaulieu at 719-539-9500.
