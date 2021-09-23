Sandy Boyd of Buena Vista and Oren Dreeben of Salida will be recognized as Club Heroes at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County’s Great Futures Gala on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m. at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
Club Heroes are singled out for their exceptional service and dedication to the Boys & Girls Clubs’ vision of building great futures for the kids of Chaffee County.
Dreeben has been deeply involved in the Club for the past decade. Boyd has been a key supporter of the BV Club since it opened in 2006, according to emeritus board member Scott Erchul.
Auction items include a getaway in Mexico, a full-day fishing/float trip with ArkAnglers, and a Cape Cod vacation. Salida artist Joshua Been will create a painting during the event that will also be auctioned off.
For more information about business sponsorships or the event, call Brian Beaulieu at 719-539-9500.
