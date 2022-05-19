Buena Vista Boxing Club will host its first exhibition match at 2 p.m., June 5, at the Mt. Princeton Hot Springs and Resort pavilion.
A hundred competitors have already applied for the exhibition including several out-of-state entries as well.
The club, formed by coach Andrew Medrano in January 2021, allows all members from 8-to-40 but has a focus on children and young adults.
Medrano began the club after he began coaching and helping his own son in the sport. His efforts received recognition from other locals interested in participating in the sport.
Medrano’s goal for the club is to teach participants discipline, determination and self control while also promoting healthy habits.
Currently the club operates out of Mt. Princeton Hot Springs and Resort but is looking to open a training facility. Through this he hopes to give people a place with a positive atmosphere and an outlet to keep children off the streets and safe.
“We just green lit a deal … to convert the old Lavalle’s gas station into a training facility,” Medrano said.
The new facility will have a 16x16 ring, punching bags, weights and exercise bikes for athletes to use in their training.
The club currently trains Monday through Thursday from 6-8 p.m., but Medrano is willing to do personalized training to accommodate hard working athletes who can not meet at the scheduled times. All participants are required to be registered through USA Boxing, have required protective gear and pass an athletic exam.
The club is a nonprofit organization that is run by USA Boxing and the Colorado State Committee of Officials.
