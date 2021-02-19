The Ark Valley Humane Society goes films fundraiser live today through March 4.
To purchase tickets, visit BowWowFilmFest.com. An email will follow with the web address to watch the movies after ticket purchase.
One of the films this year will include a trip to South Padre Island, where trained dogs are helping the National Park Service and volunteers find the nests of endangered Ridley turtles.
Another film, set in India, has a woman who was once in an elite military squad now putting her talents to work rescuing dogs.
