Four Points Funding makes progress on preparations to build the future Boulders at Buena Vista after breaking ground in fall 2022. The development is located just north of the Colorado and Arkansas streets intersection.
According to Four Points Funding’s website, the Boulders development will include 45 parcels in a master subdivision, each having a single-family home and a detached one-car garage with an ADU above it. They will function as 90 rentals that can be rented separately.
