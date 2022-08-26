The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association’s annual fundraiser and celebration of 26 years of nature education and stewardship will be at River Runners in Buena Vista from 5 p.m. until the stars come out Thursday, Sept. 1.
Those who purchase VIP tickets will launch upriver at 4 p.m. and float into the event on rafts, where they will enjoy a champagne welcome upon arrival.
This year’s event promises to be even more family friendly, with inexpensive tickets for kids and plenty of beach friendly fun for the whole family.
The event will include dinner by Kalamatapit Catering and dancing to Gypsy Cattle Drive, who will play “high octane gypsy swing with rhythms that borrow from Bluegrass, Latin, Western Swing, and Celtic music.”
Gypsy Cattle Drive includes Texas fiddle champion and Buena Vista’s Coaltrain Music Academy’s Coleman Smith, bass virtuoso Carl Meinecke, and free-skiing guitarist Mark Morris all of whom are members of Rapidgrass. Partygoers will enjoy the group’s natural dynamics, high energy musicianship.
For the past 26 years, GARNA has provided critical ecological and stewardship programs and opportunities in environmental education, public lands volunteerism, and sustainability.
Contributions from sponsors and local individual donors are helping to make the event possible.
The event also features a silent auction that will launch online 10 days prior to the event and will continue throughout the evening on Sept. 1.
Silent auction items will include VIP and general admission tickets to the sold out Renewal Festival in Buena Vista, 3 days/2 nights in a camper cabin on Lake Vallecto, VIP tickets to the Durango Silverton Railroad, a half day RZR rental from Collegiate Peaks Offroad, Patagonia gear and luxurious spa and other gift baskets from local businesses.
Want to help celebrate? Get tickets to the Beach Bash Fundraiser at GARNA.org
Interested in sponsoring our event? Email Katie Davis at katie@garna.org or visit GARNA.org
