What comes to mind when you hear the word board games?
They’re just for kids? Vivid memories of endless hours of Monopoly when you know you’re not going to win?
Getting stomped at Scrabble by your grandma with her mastery of 17+ letter triple scoring words? I understand, I’ve been there too.
Board games have changed and grown over the years into something I never imagined. Wouldn’t it make sense that if movies and other forms of entertainment have changed over time that games would have as well?
A surprising fact I discovered is that during the international gaming convention, held in Essen, Germany every year, more than 5,000 new games are released, and this rate has continued for more than 20 years.
Statistically, even if only 10% of those games are must-play experiences, that’s over 500 fantastic and fun games released each year. Did you think there were even 500 games for sale that were even worth playing?
Today there is an incredible world of fun and unique experiences available for you and your friends and family that are just waiting to be discovered.
Will you like every game? Of course not. But with the sheer overwhelming number of games of all styles out there, you can be sure there are games that you will enjoy playing repeatedly.
Today’s games are often co-operative, where you all play together to beat the game itself. Others let you be the detective and solve the case or explore the world.
There are games that take the classes and add to them so they are unique and fun for all.
So, how can you discover what is out there? Well, The Buena Vista Public Library is sponsoring monthly events to help you explore the possibilities.
The next one is on Friday evening, June 23, from 4-8 p.m. These events are aimed at giving our community a place to learn and play great games together. Each event will be themed around a certain topic, and this Friday celebrates Family Style games.
These are a.) quick to learn b.) played in a short time c.) accommodate a larger player count, and d.) work for a wide range of ages.
So, quick explanations and short play times result. Make connections with others and take a break from screen time that dominates our daily lives.
Create memories and quality time together as family and friends. Come out on Friday, June 23, to the Buena Vista Public Library from 4-8 p.m. and discover something new in the modern world of board gaming.
This is also “Stuffy Sleepover Night” so little ones can play family games then leave their stuffed animals to spend the night at the library.
They will have an evening all their own, documented on Facebook and Instagram, for children to view later.
