BlueTriton supports quilts of valor

BlueTriton recently donated $2,500 to Chaffee County Quilts of Valor. The company purchased Nestlé Water and is continuing to support local organizations in our community. “Nestlé has given several grants to the group and we are very grateful that BlueTriton has opted to continue this,” said Linda Lafford, leader of Chaffee County Quilts of Valor. Presenting the check is Larry Lawrence, representing BlueTriton.
