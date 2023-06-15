Tucker Gately took home a one-of-a-kind present for his 23rd birthday: First place in the Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo’s bull riding competition.
The weekend was surreal for Gately. He hadn’t ridden much in the past 6 months, and he “couldn’t have been any more lucky” to draw a bull he could win on at his second event back in the rodeo arena.
“It’s such a great feeling,” he said. “Everybody always says bull riding is so amazing because of this adrenaline rush and everybody thinks of the adrenaline before you get on. The truth is, the adrenaline hits after making a great ride like that, and that’s why you do it. It’s not because of the rush that you get before you get on, it’s winning. It’s the victory of conquering that animal. I’m on cloud nine right now. I couldn’t ask for anything better. I’m so extremely blessed and thankful.”
Gately, who came out from Grand Junction, grew up on a ranch and attended his hometown’s rodeo in Collbran.
“I saw bull riding as a little kid, and I always want to do it but I was always really scared,” he said. “My parents were always super supportive and helped me out all along the way. They bought me some bulls and I started getting on when I was young.”
He also drew support and mentorship from his traveling partners’ dad and started riding in the junior bull division when he was 11.
“Their dad grew up riding bulls, so my traveling partners’ dad was a huge influence. … He kept me going every week. I might get stomped or something, but he just made it a point that I would still come back the next week and get on again. I just kind of grew out of being scared of it and started to love it,” he said. “It’s been a part of me ever since.”
Though his new job has kept him busy, his friends were raring to go.
“I’ve always wanted to go with them,” he said, “and because their dad passed away, it kind of means a little bit more to me.”
The Stampede wasn’t his first rodeo back. He attended the Cripple Creek Top of the World Rodeo Saturday.
“I got bucked off at Cripple Creek,” he said. “Coming into today, I saw that I had a really young bull drawn, which I typically like. They’re probably not gonna be as good in the chute because they’re younger, they don’t have as much experience. I was excited that I had a younger bull just because I haven’t been riding very much. Sometimes a bigger bull can be a little bit more strong, and you really can’t stub your toe on them.”
Gately felt calm as he went into today’s ride, taking time to pray before the gate opened.
“I was really calm, honestly, knowing I had that little guy,” he said. “I just knew we were good for each other. He’s kind of new to the game, and I haven’t been in it for very long, so we just matched up perfectly. After I hung my bull rope on him, I just prayed over that bull and me and just asked God that we’d be a really good team and to keep us safe. And He just blessed us with a really good ride today.”
The partnership proved fruitful, though Gately had some nerves that the bull might get “scattered” in the arena.
“I like it when they spin to the right as he did,” he said. “When he came out, I wasn’t really thinking. My body was just working for me. Once he turned back into my hand, I just knew (the bull) screwed up. That’s my territory. Once he did that, I got to a spot where I felt really good, I started opening up with my outside leg and from that point, I knew it was over. He was stuck. The bullfighters did a really fantastic job of getting him out of the spin. I just stepped off on my feet and got out of there safe. I couldn’t ask for a better day.”
Gately describes riding a bull as being a brand-new baby, new to the world and unhindered by past experiences.
“When you’re riding the bull, it all happens so fast. It takes a second or two to process a thought, so you can’t be thinking out there,” he said. “A brand new baby learning to walk goes off of sight and reaction, seeing other people walk around or talk. It has no past experience to go off. Every bull you get on, you have to treat it like it’s just a brand new experience because if you’re trying to live off past experiences, it’s just not gonna go well because your mind can’t, like think that fast to make a good bull ride.
“People always think bull riding is just being really strong and tough, but it’s really just about the rhythm. It’s a dance, and you just have to treat it like it’s a brand new moment and you’ve never been there before,” he said, “because the moment you think that’s the moment you hit the ground. You just have to trust your instincts, relax and react. That’s all it is.”
Gately took first in the bull riding, happy with his and his bull’s performance.
“(Saturday) night, they had two really good bull rides, and all the bulls were pretty consistent. They all bucked about the same way. Today (Sunday), all the bulls were really good. Everybody drew something they had the chance to win on, you just had to step up and do it,” he said. “
This was Gately’s third year at the Collegiate Peaks Stampede and his first bull covered at the BV rodeo. As he told his friends, it’s one of his favorite CPRA rodeos to visit not only for the competition but for the experience of Buena Vista.
“You couldn’t be here and not be in a good mood just because of the nature and everything that’s around,” he said. “It’s just beautiful. It just puts you in a good mood. … With the people and the place that we’re in and the views, you can’t beat Buena Vista. It’s gorgeous around here.”
As the bull riders took their respective chutes and prepared for their runs, they could be seen holding each other up as the bulls started bucking early, cheering for each other and taking moments of quiet together before mounting.
They helped each other climb back over the bars once dislodged from the bull, clapped each other on the back and shook hands as they parted ways.
“You could go to a rodeo several states away from where you’re from, and you’ll probably run into somebody you know, and if you don’t run into somebody you know, then you’ll meet somebody that knows somebody that you know. It’s just like one big family,” Gately said. “Cowboys, they’re almost different. … Rodeo, where you have like time in between events and stuff, you get so much time to talk and meet new people. It’s just such a great camaraderie between all the guys.”
Another competitor on Sunday was once Gately’s roommate. Though they hadn’t seen each other in a while, they both attended the Top of the World Rodeo in Cripple Creek on Saturday and “jumped back in like it was old times,” Gately said.
“We were good buddies and we were supporting each other behind the chutes. That’s just how rodeo is,” he said. “Obviously, you want to come out on top, but you want to see your friends do well, too, and you want to see them succeed. At the end of the day, you just want everybody to be better.”
