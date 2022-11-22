The Bureau of Land Management is preparing to conduct pile burns in nine locations this winter including several in the Central Peaks Region.
During the summer months, forest-thinning treatments often leave behind branches and other flammable biomass that is then organized into piles.
In the winter, when conditions are safest for removal, the piles are burned. This process is critical to maintaining the health of the forest ecosystem and to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Pile burns could occur as early as November 2022 and could continue through April 2023, depending on weather and fuel moisture conditions.
Smoke from the pile burns will be visible throughout the day of the burn, mostly during the warmest part of the day.
With cooler temperatures in the evening, smoke may linger and accumulate in low-lying areas.
Notifications of confirmed burns will be published on the BLM Colorado Fire facebook and twitter accounts, which can be found at:
Pile burns include:
Stone Cabin – 50 piles. Legal Location: T12S / R79W / S 8. Five piles are machine built and the rest are hand built. The piles and surrounding fuel consist of Ponderosa Pine and Douglas Fir. The burn is located 14 miles northwest of Buena Vista, 16 miles south of Leadville, and immediately east of Clear Creek Reservoir.
Pinyon Mountain – 450 piles. Legal Location: T48N / R10E / S 10, 11, 15. Piles are hand piles consisting of Piñon Pine, Juniper, Ponderosa Pine and Douglas Fir. The surrounding fuel type is also Piñon Pine, Juniper, Ponderosa Pine and Douglas Fir. The burn is located directly south of the Acres of Ireland subdivision, 0.75 mile south of US 50, and 1.5 miles south of Howard.
Waugh Mountain – 50 piles. Legal Location: T51N / R12E / S 33. The piles are a mix of hand and machine built, consisting of Douglas fir and Engelman spruce logging slash. The surrounding fuels are Douglas Fir, Engelman Spruce, Bristlecone Pine and Limber Pine. The burn is located 25 miles northwest of Cañon City, 19 miles northeast of Salida, and 2 miles south of Fremont County Road 2.
Falls Gulch – 500 piles. Legal Location: T48N / R11E / S 2, 11. Piles are a combination of machine built and hand piles consisting of Piñon Pine, Juniper, Ponderosa Pine and Douglas Fir. The surrounding fuel type is also Piñon Pine, Juniper, Ponderosa Pine and Douglas Fir. The burn is located in the Arkansas Mountain area, 4 miles northwest of Cotopaxi, 4 miles northeast of Coaldale and 3.5 miles north of US Highway 50.
Kerr Gulch – 250 piles. Legal Location: T49N / R10E / S 24. Piles are hand piles, consisting of Piñon Pine, Juniper, Ponderosa Pine and Douglas Fir. The surrounding fuel type is also Piñon Pine, Juniper, Ponderosa Pine and Douglas Fir. The burn is located 1.5 miles west of US HW 50 and 3 miles northwest of Coaldale.
For additional information concerning the pile burns, contact Matt Norden, Deputy Fire Management Officer, BLM Rocky Mountain District Fire and Aviation Management, at 719-269-8583.
