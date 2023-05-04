Efforts toward creating Billy Cordova Memorial Park are starting to bear fruit. With grant applications in the pipeline, community fundraising opportunities and plans to break ground in the fall, the Buena Vista Rec Department and volunteers are excited about the project’s future.
“We’ve been meeting every 2 weeks, working on getting information together for various grants,” said Danielle Ryan, a volunteer with the Recreation Advisory Board. “The Rec Department’s been working really hard on applying for different grants.”
The team has also had support from community race organizers Jason and Jill Maher of One Love Endurance. Their Billy Cordova Memorial Park 5K & Family Fun Run & Walk is scheduled for May 20, and all proceeds will go toward the park’s fundraising.
“Jill with One Love has worked really hard on this and she’s been great,” Ryan said. “She’s working with the Avery-Parsons students, having them help design the T-shirts that are for the event but that we’re also selling for people who want to help support the project in the park and raise money that way.”
Jason, who also works with the BV Singletrack Coalition, is organizing the Rodeo Roundup, a monthly series that will kick off this May. Though the events will be free, donations will be accepted for the park and its Peaks View Trail extension.
Ryan and the department are also working on developing a subcommittee to work on the specific memorial for Cordova and the valley’s first responders.
“I’m thrilled with where we’re at,” she said. “The BV Rec Department has done a great job getting us several different grants. … I’m very optimistic and in terms of planning these additional fundraiser events around it, (Jason and Jill) have been amazing.
“It’s great to have some additional fundraising opportunities out there but also for the community to get involved and show their support for the project,” she said. “People are very excited to see something happening and one way or another we are definitely on track to start (breaking ground) this fall.”
The Rec Department expects to hear back on their grants in June. Ryan is most excited to see the community’s ongoing support.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing people come out in support of the project at the Rodeo Roundup and the Fun Run because those will both be great,” he said.
People interested in getting involved with the project can contact Ryan at danielleryan1986@gmail.com or rec supervisor Shane Basford at sbasford@buenavistaco.gov
Additional details about the Billy Cordova Memorial Park 5K & Family Fun Run & Walk can be found at www.oneloveendurance.com/billycordovamemorialpark5k.html
Additional details about the Rodeo Roundup can be found on the BVSC website: www.bvsingletrack.com/rodeoroundup
