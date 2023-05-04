One Love Endurance will be hosting a family-friendly event to raise funds for a new park on the west side of Buena Vista. This park is named to honor Billy Cordova, a man who left an impact on everyone he met.
The event will feature a 5k (3.1 miles) and a Family Fun Run & Walk (1.5 miles). Runners, joggers and strollers are welcome at both events. Though the trail has a few bumpy sections, it’s smooth overall. Young participants joining in strollers do not need to register.
The event will start and finish at BV Rodeo Grounds. Runners will wind through the Sunset Vista neighborhood and return to the Rodeo Grounds for a grand finish.
Billy loved spending time with his family. He served in many roles as a Battalion Chief with Chaffee County Fire Department, a reserve deputy with Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department, a volunteer enforcement officer with the Division of Wildlife and a volunteer with Chaffee County Search & Rescue.
The Billy Cordova Memorial Park is intended to not only honor his legacy but honor First Responders. May is First Responders Month, and 100% of the proceeds from the race will go toward the Billy Cordova Memorial Park fund. First Responders should contact the race director at director@oneloveendurance.com for a special discount.
One Love will also offer a commemorative shirt for the run, which each participant will receive as part of their registration. After the race, Buena Viking will be hosting a post-race in the alley behind the Roastery off East Main Street. Family Fun Run kids can show their Finisher’s Medallion “badge” for free tots, and a percentage of the sales from Buena Viking May 20 will go toward the Billy Cordova Memorial Park fund.
Due to the nature of their insurance policy, dogs are not allowed to participate in the event. Furry friends can come to the Start/Finish Line, but must be kept controlled, at least 20 feet away from the Start/Finish Line and on a leash at all times.
Visit www.oneloveendurance.com/billycordovamemorialpark5k.html for additional details, course maps and online registration. Online registration will stay open up to race day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.