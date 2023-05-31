With the donation of crates upon crates of records, Buena Vista High School’s library has a listening library in its future.
“Back in the day, we used to sit and read the album covers. That was part of the process,” said Marti Bott, BVHS and BVMS band director. “There’s a resurgence in interest in vinyl, and people are into it again.”
Bill Keathley, a local music teacher and saxophonist with the CMC Jazz Project and the Jazz Merchants Big Band, had a large collection of records. Though they were housed under a workbench in the garage after his passing in 2019, his wife and former Avery-Parsons Elementary teacher Laura had planned to get rid of them when moving last November. Dave Schiefelbein, Times editor and record rescuer, said he saved them from an uncertain fate.
“She said, ‘I don’t know, just throw them in the dumpster,’” he recalled. “After the screaming “What? Nooooo!’ in my head subsided … I figured she meant, ‘Here, find something to do with these.’ My first thought was Marti Bott and the band kids.”
The band students, he said, were starting to raise money for uniforms, and he thought selling the records online might yield a decent income. The records were in pristine condition, and the collection included rare and high-value albums.
“Marti shook her head ‘no’ immediately at that and said she could use them to teach,” he said. “‘Way cooler idea,’ I thought.”
That same day, Bott’s students unloaded the milk crates from Schiefelbein’s truck and carried them into the school. Watching the students leaf through the records soon became his favorite moment.
“Watching those kids flip through them and recognizing them, that was so cool to see,” he said. “That many records in that pristine of condition was just kind of overwhelming, almost overpowering, and I was like, ‘Wow, what do we do with this?’ Seeing the look on those kids’ faces, seeing how those kids reacted to it, that was the right answer, for sure.”
“Bill had a pretty eclectic taste in music,” Bott said. “There’s just a lot of neat stuff, and it’s not all jazz. There’s just a lot of different genres.”
Kai Johnson, a sophomore, feels vinyl is the best way to listen to music as it sounded when it was first released.
“It’s an analog sound that sounds better than anything else out there,” he said. “As a musician, it’s great to be able to listen to music as it was intended to be listened to, before all of the compression and effects that they put on it before putting it on streaming or a CD. It’s just a great way to experience music in that way, and it’s cool to have access to that.”
Some students did have concerns about students outside the music classes mistreating the records.
“You have to remember that if this is a school setting thing, there’s a lot of kids who are mean,” said Avery Bott, a senior. “Some kid’s going to grab one and (break it). “So you got to know who you’re giving this out to and who you’re giving access to these records.”
Records would likely not leave the listening library in order to prevent damage or misuse, but there would also be a system for tracking how they’re being used.
“It’s not going to be unsupervised, there are still librarians there,” Marti Bott said. “So maybe they don’t get checked out. Maybe people go up there and they have to sign out what they’re listening to. … And we can take the ones that are higher value, and maybe they’re in a different place and someone else has to give permission. The other layer is training people on how to use a turntable.”
The students also felt strongly about potentially “not school-appropriate” records and how they’d be handled. One suggestion was to screen all of the records to filter them, and others felt that students should simply sign a waiver that they may encounter something challenging.
“Just like books in a library have very massive historical meaning and might be very explicit, music can also have that exact same effect, because those vinyl records have historic value, no matter what they are,” said senior Max Dodson. “It’s important to know what has been made in the past and how it can affect the future and how it affected the generation that it was a part of.”
“I think we would need to have someone who wants to spearhead the project, who wants to be the liaison with the school administrators and the library,” Bott said.
“I feel like it’s important, no matter what, to put a discretion advisory about all of the music,” Dodson said. “The historic and educational value is it far outweighs the risks that might come about with the school board.”
When it comes to the less-than-savory music influences of the 1970s, students feel there’s a benefit in getting into the music’s history.
“I think there’s also value in hearing that stuff because that still happens,” said Alexis Krahmer, a junior. “People still do drugs and have that sort of subculture going on.”
Krahmer also said the library will expose students, in band classes and beyond, to new music and mediums.
“It’s nice being able to have access to music that you might not have discovered otherwise,” she said. “As Kai was saying, music is compressed nowadays with mp3 format and stuff. Most people don’t get the chance to hear music unfiltered and uncompressed, so it would be cool to have that chance.”
The students also felt that the music on the vinyls is incredibly different from today’s top tracks, both in quality and in feel.
“I feel like a lot of artists nowadays aren’t telling a story through an album,” said Paige Curry, a junior. “It’s a song here, maybe a song there that correlates with each other, but it’s not a full album that is explaining a story, while a lot of older artists really did that. It was something that you don’t get today.”
“No artists nowadays really write strong music,” said Bart Hernandez, a sophomore. “Most artists still write their own music, but when you scroll down the bottom and see who wrote it, 10 people wrote one song. The artist gets the credit just for the signing. They don’t make music like they used to.”
That history and the shift in style, the students say, is integral to understanding the music they’re hearing.
“It’s a lot more educational to hear how music was made in the past and how it was processed in the past, and it would also be educational for people to understand how to use a turntable or something that can play the vinyl records,” said Dodson. “It’s also important to understand how music was used to input things in our culture and ingrain things into our culture and how fragile all of it was.”
Avery Bott also feels the records would benefit students outside the music groups, utilizing them for projects in English or History classes.
“I’m doing a research project, and we have to find three outside sources,” they said. “It was about the Beat Generation, and one of my outside sources was about the Grateful Dead. If there was the Grateful Dead record that we had in the library, I could listen to it in the library and incorporate it into my project.”
Another aspect of listening to the vinyls, the students said, was connecting to the artists’ intent behind their music. Marti Bott emphasized the importance of taking in the whole record, from the track listing and artists involved to the time it came out and the album art.
“I feel like, if we have that in the school, we get the raw emotion of the generation,” Curry said. “If you listen to the songs on the radio, they’re filtered. The curse words are cut out or they’re replaced, and it’s not the raw emotion that you get from the artist. But if you have it unfiltered, you get to feel what they felt while making the music.”
“There are certain records that are very meticulously put together, like a Pink Floyd record where every track is in a very specific place,” Johnson said. “The way that it’s placed on the album is really important, too. There may be a track that ends at the end of the first side of a record so when you flip it over, you’re completely shifting the mood. You’re not going to get that on a CD or streaming or anything like that. You’re only going to get that on vinyl, and it’s really important to get that emotional experience from that record.”
Schiefelbein is glad the records will go to students who will listen to and learn from the records, and he said he hoped people would donate record players that they might be not be using and are tired of dusting.
“Laura will be proud, and I’m sure Bill is,” he said. “What better a place for it to wind up than for the next generations to get to hear it, study it, learn from it? I think that would be a really, really cool idea.”
Bott says there is a small room in the library they’ll be using for a listening space, and she may buy an additional turntable so the records can be used by all.
“If we find someone in the community that wants to donate a turntable to the cause, that’s great,” she said. “I probably have albums at my house I could donate, and other people want to donate, if they have good quality albums, they could donate.”
“It would be really cool to experience older music,” said Chloe Vidakovich, a freshman.
Those interested in learning more about, contributing to or supporting the listening library can contact Marti Bott at martib@bvconnect.org
