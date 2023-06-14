William “Bill” Clark III of Buena Vista, and formerly from Crystola/Woodland Park, passed away on May 4, 2023 after a long history of heart issues.
Bill was born on Feb. 13, 1938 to William and Myrtle Clark in Detroit, Mich.
Bill attended St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield, Wis., and later attended and graduated from Cody High School in Detroit in 1956. Bill decided to serve his fellow man as a police officer in Detroit as a “Beat Cop” for a few years.
Bill’s passion changed to the food industry where he began working for his dad who owned Cadillac Catering, making sandwiches and selling them throughout the Detroit Metro area.
Bill loved football and, being a “big framed” man, tried out for the Detroit Lions; however, he didn’t make the cut. Bill was also on the Troy, Mich. Volunteer Fire Department for many years.
Bill moved to Green Mountain Falls in 1978 with his then wife, Jan Clark, where they pursued their lifelong dream of owning a restaurant and lounge called, “Pikes Pub and Grub.” He later owned and operated Cleats Bar and Grill in Colorado Springs and finally the Crystola Bar and Grill in Crystola.
During his 40 plus years in the business, he met many lifelong friends. Bill also dabbled in the modeling business and was routinely mistaken as “Kenny Rogers.” He was loved by many colleagues and customers throughout the years.
Bill was an avid Denver Broncos fan and rarely missed watching a game. In his younger years, he enjoyed raising and riding horses, playing softball and hunting elk with his buddies.
His laughter was contagious and his sense of humor kept everyone around him smiling. His smile would light up a room and he never seemed to have a bad day, even when we knew he wasn’t feeling well. Bill was known over the years as “Little Willie,” “Big Daddy Bill” and “Wild Bill.”
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sally Ann Clark.
Bill is survived by his sister, Nancy Costello; six children: Billy, Michael, Janice, Donna, Kimberly and Bradley; and two step-sons: Jeffrey and Timothy. Bill had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be made to the family at lewisandglenn.com
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
