The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County is planning their second annual Great Futures Gala for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the Pavilion at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
“We’re excited to bring folks together again to support the 900 kids we’ll serve this year and the more than 50 programs that put our young members on a path for academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and leadership,” BGCCC executive director Brian Beaulieu said.
This year’s gala features a buffet dinner, a new video featuring club kids and a live auction emceed by Jim Wilson.
Auction items include a Browns Canyon rafting trip, a week-long stay at a beautiful Cape Cod house and a Denver theater and stay experience.
Two club heroes will be honored for their exceptional service and dedication to the Club’s mission of enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as caring, productive and responsible citizens.
Comedian Chris Voth will round out the evening’s entertainment.
Local businesses are invited to support the Club, allowing staff to deliver gold standard after-school and summer programming to one in three children in Chaffee County. Business-sponsorship forms are available at bgcchaffee.org/Business-Sponsors
Space for the Great Futures Gala is limited. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. Search for Great Futures Gala.
For more information, call Beaulieu at 719-539-9500.
