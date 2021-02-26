For over 20 years, the non-profit Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity has been active in helping families secure affordable housing. In Best of BV 2020, this service was acknowledged in CCHFH’s winning vote as Favorite Non-Profit.
When the COVID-19 outbreak had begun in the U.S., CCHFH was just starting preparations for a construction project at Spartan Heights in Poncha Springs, in partnership with the Salida School District.
Safety precautions were set into place by the early summer for the limited number of volunteers available. Due to the partnership, school employees with an interest in homeownership could apply for the new home through CCHFH.
“A potential homeowner must fall between 30-60 percent of the area median income, have a need for housing and be able to repay a zero-equivalent mortgage. CCHFH also requires a homeowner to fulfill a minimum of 250 sweat equity hours,” says Jill Smola-Nall, CCHFH executive director.
Even with face masks, social distancing and frequently-washed hands, CCHFH had to work with limited staff and volunteers and a brief closure through the late spring and early summer, putting safety and personal health at top priority.
CCHFH was unable to have multiple traveling groups of volunteers working at build sites or at the Buena Vista ReStore; however, thanks to safety measures and flexible days and hours, volunteer numbers are rising, and volunteer help is always welcome at build sites, in the office and at the ReStore.
To provide safe, decent and affordable housing, CCHFH relies on the community for donations and grants. While the number of individual donors has gone up, dollar amounts of financial gifts has slightly dropped. And though the need for affordable housing has increased during the pandemic, communication with the construction community was restricted.
“Many of the people we serve continue to struggle to make ends meet due to job loss, reduction in hours and pay,” says Smola-Nall. “CCHFH has to continue to move forward in an effort to address the need for housing.”
The ReStore has coped through COVID-19 with adjusted store and donation drop-off hours.
Smola-Nall says that “community members have been very understanding throughout this time.” The ReStore continues to receive donations of building materials and household items and has even gained some new shoppers alongside regular customers.
“We would not be where we are today without the support of our community members,” Smola-Nall says.
In both volunteer hours and monetary donations, the community has provided valuable support to CCHFH, enabling it to build 23 affordable homes in two decades.
This comes to an average of 300 volunteers and 3,000 hours of work, half of this originating from the local community. Additionally, numerous volunteers in the office and ReStore have donated hundreds of hours to CCHFH.
“We are very proud and grateful to be voted Favorite Non-Profit of 2020,” Smola-Nall says. “It is wonderful that the community recognizes the benefit Habitat is providing throughout the county and understands that Habitat is a ‘hand up, not a hand out.’”
The ReStore hopes to return to regular retail hours in February. In March, CCHFH plans ground breaking for the next home project located in Nathrop.
