The third annual golf tournament sponsored by the Park County Sheriff’s Office to benefit the Nate Carrigan Scholarship Fund will take place at 7 a.m. Thursday at Collegiate Peaks Golf Course in Buena Vista.
Golfers will tee off with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Those with an interest in participating as players or sponsors or both should contact Bev Bushaw for registration or to obtain additional information at 303-990-0459 or bmbushaw@gmail.com.The registration fee to participate is $120 per person, which includes golf, cart rental, a gift bag and lunch.
Golf carts might be limited, but pull carts are available, and the course is considered an easy-walking course.
Sponsorships and prize donations are still needed, and all proceeds go to the Nate Carrigan Scholarship Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
