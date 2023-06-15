High Country Fine Arts Association invites audiences to be their guest for the Disney classic production of “Beauty and the Beast” at Buena Vista High School June 23-25.
After the success of last summer’s adult cast show and with about 25 actors available for this year’s show, HCFAA is scaling up this production not only in story and musical numbers but also in technical complexity.
“I got to direct the community show in BV last year and that was a fabulous experience when we did ‘Pirates of Penzance,’” says Erin Buterbaugh who is choreographing this show. “We had great feedback from the people who participated in it and who came and saw it, so I’m excited (HCFAA) gained a little bit of momentum this year.”
Buterbaugh has worked with BVHS on choreography for spring musicals for about 8 years.
She also choreographed a “Beauty and the Beast” production in February for Colorado Christian University where she teaches and leads choreography. She is serving as interim artistic director for their musical productions this year. For this show, she’s happy to only have choreography to work on.
This production will be the first full show directed by Cole Dennis, a full-time teacher in Minnesota.
“I’m feeling a little bit daunted by it, but the cast has been great and everybody’s being very helpful. I think the show’s going to be awesome,” he says. “It’s coming along really well for the short time we have with them.”
Dennis directed a lot in college, and he was set to work as assistant director for this musical for high school before it was shut down by the COVID pandemic. He’s excited to be able to present this production to the Buena Vista community now.
“I think this is a play that people are doing for the first time,” he says. “I see this as a play that comes together because the community has lost something deep like we lost something deep through COVID. Finding hope through that in the middle of times when things seem really bleak and finding the humor and finding the fun in that, it’s really exciting. … I think they’re going to be revitalized in the way that maybe they were surprised by if their experience was just from the film.”
Among those in the cast are some BVHS alumni, including Hannah Volpe, who is looking forward to playing Belle.
“I am so excited to be doing theater again,” she says. “I go to Colorado School of Mines. They have theater groups there but I haven’t joined any of them yet.”
So far, rehearsals have only just begun, but Volpe feels “pretty solid” on memorizing songs as opposed to her many lines.
“I love Disney movies and I love Disney musicals. I’m so excited to finally act in a Disney musical since we didn’t really get to do any in high school.”
Returning from last year’s “Pirates of Penzance” show, Jim Oliver will be playing Belle’s father Maurice, a role he has been loving so far.
“He’s a great character,” Oliver says. “He’s in the show in lots of different little spots throughout, and it’s nice being a crazy inventor.”
Oliver has been amazed with the quality of actors for this show, as well as how they will put on this larger production in only a couple of weeks after starting rehearsals.
“It’s amazing how many good voices we have. Most of them are homegrown locals and they’re really solid,” he says. “There are so many sets and costumes and everything. It’s an unbelievable show, and I can’t wait for it to open in 2 weeks.”
The quick timespan has been a challenge for Dennis, who was done with school by June 8 and traveled out to Buena Vista June 9, just in time for the rehearsals to start on June 10.
“It’s definitely stressful, the timespan, but we’re coming together and making it work,” he says. “The great thing about living in this community and doing it with this group of people, everybody really is filling in the gaps. Everything has somehow come magically into place to somehow make it work. I feel really lucky to be able to do it and to do it well.”
The show takes the stage at 7 p.m. on June 23 and 24, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on June 25.
Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for adults, and may be purchased in advance at https://hcfaa.ludus.com/index.php
