The High Country Fine Arts Association captivated audiences over the weekend with the enchanted tale of “Beauty and the Beast” at Buena Vista High School.
The actors brought to life the Disney classic tale of the young woman Belle who taught the prince-turned-beast to love and learned to love him in return through their songs and choreography.
Their efforts left quite the impression on audiences who marveled at the local talent.
As the first show in Buena Vista he’s seen so far, Leroy Schutz loved it and praised how well put together it was.
“These guys are incredibly talented,” he said. “The choreography, the way they moved on the stage and the way they sang was incredible. It surprised me in a pleasant way.”
Barb Burdges felt the production did the Disney classic justice.
“They’re wonderful singers,” she said after watching it Friday evening. “I really enjoyed it, and I can’t wait to see it again on Sunday.”
Playing the titular Beast, Jeremy Lane was also pleased with how the show came together after 2 weeks of preparation. He thanks everyone who put so much work into the production, including Kate Foote who “spent a ton of time” on costume design, Kristina Tanner as producer and Cole Dennis as director.
“I thought it went really well,” said actor Sam Starr after opening night. “To start off, we were a little rocky. We had a lot of blunders in the beginning – not this specific performance, but earlier in the production – but I think we really pulled it together and made a great show.”
One of several recent BVHS graduates to appear in this cast, Starr said it was pretty jarring to find himself back on this stage again. Playing as the uptight servant Cogsworth was a fun experience.
“It was strange because it was both similar to roles I’ve had in the past and different from roles I’ve had in the past,” he added.
Actor Chris Tanner really liked how all of the group ensemble numbers came together and is proud of the cast for making that happen. As someone who loves to dance, he was pleased to get to do plenty of that in this production.
He also had a blast playing the main antagonist, Gaston.
“I was definitely nervous going into it,” he said. “This is my first time being any kind of main character in a musical, and this was my first night to perform in front of an audience as a main character, but at the same time we’ve been rehearsing for all of 2 weeks. We’ve been rehearsing every night. It was very exciting but at the same time it was like, okay, this is what we’ve been practicing. I felt ready.”
Chris gave a shout out to his wife, Kristina Tanner, who was both the show’s producer and the character Mrs. Potts.
“There’s a lot of people that put in a lot of effort, and she was the connecting point – the nexus – for everybody, answering all the questions, doing all the work, months and months in advance,” Chris said. “Even during these 2 weeks, during rehearsals, needing to learn her lines, her character and all the walking and dancing, she continued to be the point person, the coordinator for just about everything. She wouldn’t claim any of that recognition, but she absolutely deserves it.”
Dennis considered the shows over the weekend to be a massive success, owing to the talents and the hard work of the cast and crew.
“I am told that it was a record turnout for our summer show,” he said. “If this production tells us anything, it is that the performing arts are alive and well in Buena Vista and that High Country Fine Arts productions are must-attend events. Personally, I had an absolute blast. I enjoyed working with every person in the cast and crew and meeting the people in BV who came out to attend. I think the town is very special and hope that my work on this production was able to offer the community something in return for what it has given me this past couple of weeks.”
