This year the BV Beautification Advisory Board realized a longtime goal for decorating the winer planters on Main Street.
Careful budgeting allowed the purchase of 33 artificial trees and lights to bring a festive touch to downtown, the board said in a news release.
Adding to the fun, the trees were offered for adoption to families, schools, groups and businesses for the opportunity to personally decorate them in time for Christmas Opening on Dec. 5. All the trees were adopted within 48 hours.
It’s hoped that this event will encourage more folks to enjoy a stroll down Main Street and shop locally, the board stated.
