Nope. Almost there, but turn it around and head home. That was the first cancellation of the week for the Basketball Demons. The second came less than an hour before tipoff. Still, Buena Vista did get one game in last week.
For their troubles, the Demons can attest to Manitou Springs deserving its state ranking.
Buena Vista hit the trail east over U.S. Highway 24, making it as far as Florissant when the team got a call Manitou Springs was cancelling all school activities due to weather,” Demons coach Scott Crites said.
“Friday, we were supposed to play St Mary’s. JV game was played and about 45 minutes before tipoff of the varsity game, St Mary’s was notified by their school that five of their varsity kids were close contacts to a teacher who tested positive,” Crites said, “and game was off with no make-up time as of now.”
Buena Vista did get to play Manitou Springs Saturday, where it fell behind early and never caught back up.
The Demons trailed 18-8 heading into the second quarter.
“They are really good. Ranked No. 3 in 3A, they live up to that,” Crites said. “They have five kids 6-foot-5 or better and they are tough to score on because of the height and length.
“We did a great job defensively holding them to under 50 points, which no one has done but we really had a hard time scoring, even getting good shots was tough because of their length.”
Cole Reavis carried the bulk of the scorinfg with 12 points. No other pkayed had more than 5. Reavis also contributed 6 rebounds, 2 assists, a deflection and a steal.
“Cole played a very solid game,” Crites said.
Buena Vista traveled to Ellicott Tuesday, hosts Woodland Park Thursday and then Saturday makes “the short trip to Lamar,” Crites quipped. “Busy week for sure, but a really important week as well.”
BVHS 08-08-08-06 – 30
MSHS 18-09-13-09 – 49
