Buena Vista rolled to three wins last week, outscoring their opponents 28-3 while tying a school record.
Buena Vista (10-4) defeated Centauri (6-9) 12-2 at home Tuesday, April 18. The Demons scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to 10-run rule the Falcons. Four Demons finished with multiple hits.
Caleb Camp led the team with a 3-4 performance batting fifth, including a double, 2 runs scored and a RBI. Kaden Schell was 2-3 with 3 RBI, Walter Molitor was 2-3 with 2 R and Zandon Mitchell was 2-3 with 2 R and a RBI.
Mitchell threw 4 innings to pick up the win, striking out 5 with 4 hits, 2 runs and 1 walk.
“Guys had a good week,” BVHS coach Greg Perrin said. “Zandon did an excellent job in both games of getting ahead of hitters and using his off-speed pitches to set up his fastball. He was excellent at attacking the hitters in both his starts.”
Friday in the 9-0 win at Cedaredge, Caleb Camp struck 19 of the 27 batters he faced to tie the BVHS single-game record. He picked up the win by pitching a complete game with just 4 hits and 3 walks.
“Caleb was very solid. Tying the school record for strikeouts is an impressive accomplishment,” Perrin said. “He simply overpowered the Cedaredge kids and used his off-speed pitches to really leave them off balance.”
Mitchell and Haden Camp each had three of the team’s 9 stolen bases.
Mitchell led the offense with 3 hits and 3 runs in 3 at-bats while driving in 2 runs.
Edgardo Cubero-Villenueva was 2-3.
Cubero-Villenueva was 3-4 to lead BV in the 7-1 win over Cedaredge. He scored 3 runs and Schell was 2-3.
Mitchell pitched to the win, throwing 5 innings, striking out 7 with no walks and no runs.
“Offensively, we are still working on stringing together more hits,” Perrin said. “(We)had different guys have big games in different games, but we are at our best when we are more dangerous 1-9.
“(That) will be our focus moving forward over the next few weeks as we get closer to postseason baseball,” he said.
Class 2A No. 3 Buena Vista was scheduled to travel to 8-5 Rye Tuesday. The Demons host Ellicott (5-6) Saturday and Salida (5-7) Tuesday, May 2.
