The Buena Vista winning streak hit seven games after a 12-6 victory over Gunnison Wednesday, but the ended at Peyton with a 10-6 loss Saturday.
Playing just after a spring snow dump, both teams committed four errors in the Demons 12-6 win over Gunnison.
“We were not sharp defensively at all in the Gunnison game, our worst defensive game of the year for sure,” Demons coach Greg Perrin said. “We did a good job responding offensively when we had a bad defensive half inning, but we will need to clean up things defensively if we want to play into late May.”
Big crooked-number innings again played key roles in both games last week.
Leading 1-0 entering the bottom of the third on a Quinn Philips first-inning RBI ground out, the Baseball Demons exploded for five runs.
Philips singled after two fly ball outs opened the inning. Jake Duncan followed with line drive single to left, as did Zandon Mitchell to score Philips.
Duncan scored on an outfield error, Seth Moss was hit by a pitch and Danny Martin followed with a ground ball error that allowed Mitchell and Moss to score after he had stolen second base.
Martin stole second and scored on a single by Eli Evans and an error by the catcher for a 6-0 lead.
Trailing 6-1, the Cowboys scored three runs on two singles, a walk and an error in the top of the fifth, but responded with three in the bottom of the inning.
Moss and Marton singled to opened the last of the fifth and Evans was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Conner Scott. Scott singled to center to plate Moss and Martin.
Caleb Camp followed with in inflied ground to score Evans.
Duncan finished 3-4 with 2 R; Moss was 2-3 with 3R; Evans was 2-2 with 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 HPB; Philips 2-2 with 1R, 1RBI; Martin was 1-3 with 3R, 3SB and Scott 1-4 with 2RBI.
Buena Vist led 4-3 enterting the bottom of the sixth at Peyton when three singles followed by an outfield error opened up a seven-run inning.
Scott finished 3-3 with 1R, 4RBI.
“Jake Duncan threw well, despite what final score was,” Perrin said. “We allowed a couple of extra outs on bunt defenses that were not executed, and that is a really good hitting team that we can’t do that with.
“I thought offensively we did a great job against the best pitching we’ve seen all year, to score six runs on that team is a good job.
“The bottom of our order, Eli Evans, Connor Scott and Caleb Camp all had great games and that has been a strength of ours this year, the depth of our lineup,” he said.
Buena Vista heads to Manitou Springs for a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday.
“It was hopefully a confidence boost for the guys to go toe to toe with one of the 2A big dogs and have a lead going into the bottom of the 6th inning. It was also hopefully a learning experience that we can’t give those types of teams extra outs.”
