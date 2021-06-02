In the final week of school filled with all the usual activities including exams, final projects, graduation, prom and others, the Buena Vista Demon baseball team went 4-for-5 this week.
The highly focused squad went 2-0 against Colorado Springs Christian School Monday, beat the highly touted Monte Vista Pirates Wednesday and then split a twinbill with Florence Friday.
The Demon nine touched the visiting Lions from CSCS for 11 runs in the first three innings and rode the early lead to a 12-6 final in the first game of the doubleheader May 24.
Jake Duncan worked five innings on the bump to pick up the win. Caleb Camp handled the final two innings of work.
Cole Reavis, Danny Martin and Zandon Mitchell all recorded two hits in the opener. The team pounded out a total of 12.
Buena Vista finished their work in six innings in the nightcap when they stretched their lead to 15-5 to win via the 10-run rule.
Seth Moss, Zandon Mitchell and Haden Camp split the pitching duties with Moss picking up the win in three innings of work.
Cole Reavis and Isaac Bearss each recorded three hits and Reavis pounded two of those for doubles.
“I thought we did a good job of hitting the ball up and down the lineup in the double header,” said coach Greg Perrin, “evidenced by Quinn Philips with multiple hits in the ninth spot in our lineup and Danny Cordova with multiple hits in the seven hole.
“Cole Reavis, Zandon Mitchell and Isaac Bearss also had good days at the plate,” Perrin said.
“Duncan was solid in five innings and I was pleased with how we put together the second game on the mound with Moss, Mitchell and Camp. All three threw strikes and had good velocity,” said Perrin.
Wednesday’s matchup with Monte Vista was a single game sandwiched between the doubleheaders to start and end the week.
Buena Vista combined the work of three pitchers to keep the game tied through five and one-half innings.
The bats came to life in the bottom of the sixth when the Demons added four runs to turn the 3-3 tie into a 7-3 lead.
Haden Camp came on in the top of the seventh to blank the Pirates and seal the victory.
“This was a good win RPI wise for us as Monte Vista will win a bunch of games,” said Perrin.
“The Monte kid worked out of some jams and we struggled to stay back after seeing some good velocity against CSCS,” Perrin said. “We busted out in the sixth when Quinn Philips getting us rolling, as he has many times.”
Philips recorded a base hit and then stole second. His teammates followed up with several hard hit balls. Cole Reavis, Duncan, Mitchell, Cordova and Moss all added on.
The Demons kept the winning streak going in the first game against the visiting Florence Huskies Friday afternoon. They won in four and one-half innings by crossing the plate 12 times and only allowing Florence one run in their five innings at bat.
Cole Reavis and Danny Cordova each went 3-for-4 at the plate. Luke Reavis and Seth Moss both pounded out two hits. Martin, Moss and Cole Reavis all recorded doubles.
“Jake Duncan had his best start to this point in the season, and I was really pleased with the tempo he worked with and his mentality on the mound,” said his coach.
Duncan put in five innings of work while striking out ten and only walking one.
The wheels seemed to come off in the second game and the Demons dropped their first and only contest of the week and season.
“We chose a bad time to have a poor defensive effort and allowed six unearned runs,” said Perrin. “In addition we allowed nine walks and then left 10 men in scoring position while on offense.
“Our defense had been solid through six games and it was not multiple times during this game. Florence did a good job of making us pay for that,” he said.
With eight games ahead in the next 2 weeks, the team will move on.
After hosting Centauri for a doubleheader Tuesday, the Demons will travel to Hotchkiss to a play a single game on Friday, June 4, at 3 p.m.
