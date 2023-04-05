The Buena Vista Demons baseball team swept through its early season tournament last week, winning all three games to improve to 6-1 on the young season.
BVHS defeated Monte Vista 10-6 and Meeker 16-8 Friday before walking it off in the bottom of the seventh 2-1 in a classic pitcher’s duel over Bayfield Saturday.
“Three wins at this time of the year always more valuable than any trophies at this time of the year,” BVHS coach Greg Perrin said. “We are very glad to have gotten three wins over the weekend.”
In the tournament’s final game, Bayfield (7-3) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, but the Demons tied the score in the bottom of the third.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh inning when Walter Molitor hit a solid single and stole second base before Otto Rizzi drew a walk.
“Caleb Camp hit a ball that could have been a double play ball to the shortstop, but Otto did a great job of breaking up the double play, causing an errant throw,” Perrin said. “We had put Carter Romack in to pinch run for Walter as he was going to have to pitch the next inning if still tied and needed to get loose. Carter read a bad throw and sprinted home to score the winning run.”
Kaden Schell had two hits including a double. The Demons leadoff tandem of Edgardo Cubero-Villanueva (2-4) and Walter Molitor (2-3, 2R) collected the other 4 BV hits. The pair went 8-20 with 9 runs scored and 5 driven in over the weekend.
“Edgardo and Otto continue to do a good job of getting on base, as do Schell and Molitor at the bottom of our order,” Perrin said, “making it tough on opposing pitchers by having depth in our lineup.”
It was the pitching that dominated Saturday’s wind-swept field.
Caleb Camp picked up the complete game victory on the mound, striking out 15 while allowing just 3 hits and 2 walks with 1 unearned run. Bayfield’s pitcher had 9 Ks and allowed 3 hits in 6 innings.
Bayfield, which is hitting .345 as a team, had struck out just 65 times in the previous 9 games.
“Both Caleb and the Mazir kid from Bayfield were exceptional in the game, really a heck of a pitcher’s duel for this early in April,” Perrin said. “We were just fortunate to have Caleb work out of some jams with great pitches and get one more run across than they had. Both kids were really special on the mound in that one.”
In the 10-6 win over Monte Vista in the tourney opener Friday, Haden Camp went 2-4 with 4 RBI and Zandon Mitchell scored 3 runs in 2 official at-bats by getting hit twice and reaching on an error.
Cubero-Villanueva finished 2-3 with 2 runs and 1 RBI with 3 of the team’s 13 stolen bases.
Otto Rizzi pitched 5 innings, striking out 5 while walking 3 with 2 hits allowed. Oakley Robinson closed out the game for BVHS.
Rizzi went 3-5 with a run scored and 3 RBI in the 16-8 win over Meeker. Haden Camp was 3-4 with 1 R and 1 RBI and Cubero-Villanueva was 1-4 with 3 RBI and 2 R.
Mitchell pitched 4 innings, allowing 7 earned runs with 4 BB and 5 K. Trey Cardwell closed out the final 3 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run.
“This weekend will be tough competition against bigger schools, another good opportunity to get better, which is our goal every day,” Perrin said.
This weekend, Buena Vista drew Grand Junction and Roaring Fork in the Trent Goscha Memorial Tournament in Carbondale. BVHS plays Grand Junction (4-5) at 11:30 a.m., Friday and Roaring Fork (2-3) at 2 p.m., with a Saturday game time to be determined.
