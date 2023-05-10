Buena Vista’s leadoff hitter circled the bases without stopping in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Salida 6-5 Tuesday.
“Salida game was a tough rivalry game,” Buena Vista coach Greg Perrin said. “They always play us tough and they played very well defensively and hit the ball well late.”
The Class 2A Demons (15-4, 4-0) had chances they missed.
“We weren’t able to capitalize in a few situations when we were up 4-0 and Salida came back on us,” Perrin said. “Zandon (Mitchell) did a great job of working out of a tough situation in the top of the 7th to leave the score tied.”
Then came the dramatic conclusion.
“Caleb led off the bottom of the 7th with a hard hit ball to right. The ground is still hard from our cold spring and the ball took a huge, fortunate for us, bounce over the right fielder. With Caleb’s speed, he was able to run around the bases before they could get the ball in,” Perrin said. “Close, tough rivalry game.”
Camp led the Demons with 3 hits in 4 at-bats and drove in 2 runs.
Saturday in Colorado Springs, the Demons pounded St. Mary’s for 12 runs in both games.
“We did hit the ball very well up and down the lineup in both games at St. Mary’s,” Perrin said. “We tallied quite a few hits and had a number of other balls that we hit hard.
“Most importantly, we did a really good job extending innings, scoring a bunch of 2-out runs and getting key two-out hits,” Perrin said. “That’s baseball. The team that does that usually gets the win.”
Four Demons had multiple-hit games for Buena Vista in the 12-2 opening win.
Otto Rizzi and Zandon Mitchell were both 2-5 with 2 runs, Rizzi driving in 2 and Mitchell 1. Caleb Camp was 2-3 with 2 runs and Haden Camp was 2-3 with a run and 3 RBI.
Caleb Camp struck out 12 while walking 5 and allowing 1 hit.
BV gave up 5 second inning runs and still trailed 6-4 heading into the fifth inning of the 12-7 Game 2 win.
Eight runs later, the Demons led 12-6. Mitchell led BV with 3-4, a run scored and 6 driven on a double and home run.
Camp was 2-3 with 3 runs and Rizzi 2-5 with 2 runs and 2 RBI.
“Caleb was sharp in Game 1,” Perrin said. “We weren’t as sharp in Game 2 on the mound but showed some pitching depth, having Oakley Robison finish off Game 1 and Julian Lopez-Olsen came in to close out Game 2 with back-to-back strikeouts.”
