The Buena Vista Demons enter the Class 2A baseball playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the 32-team regional and state championship bracket.
Buena Vista (17-5) will host the regional round Friday, beginning with No. 29 Clear Creek (6-12) at 10 a.m., Friday. The other half of the BV bracket showcases No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian (12-7-1) vs. No. 20 Dayspring Christian (11-9) of Greeley at about 12:30 p.m., Friday. Winners play at 3 p.m.
"This is all dependent on what looks to be a mess of weather," Perrin said Thursday afternoon.
"Opponents are all quality opponents," he said. "It’s the playoffs, so we will need to play our best game to take the next step to the Final 8 in Pueblo."
Well, at least it's snow in the forecast. (Yet?)
The National Weather Service predicts a wet and stormy pattern for Buena Vista and much of Colorado.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 66. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
