Buena Vista fell 14-4 to No. 1 Peyton at home on a Cold, windy Saturday.
Peyton (12-0) jumped out to an early lead over No. 4 Buena Vista, doubling a 5-1 lead after two innings to 10-2 after three.
“Conditions were tough, but our opponent was tougher,” Buena Vista coach Greg Perrin said. “Peyton came out quick and jumped on us. We were unable to get ourselves back into the game.”
Haden Camp led the Demons with 2-3, 2 run day at the plate.
“Haden had a solid day at the plate, hit a few balls hard and was on base three times, leading us offensively,” Perrin said.
Caleb Camp also had two hits in three at-bats.
